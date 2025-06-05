Israeli opposition leader slams gov’t’s attacks on Egypt says they undermine peace 

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government’s policy toward Egypt, warning that the ongoing hostility toward Cairo undermines the chances of peace between the two countries.

Lapid said the Prime Minister’s Office’s repeated statements regarding allegations of Qatari funding, and the ongoing campaign against Egypt, could undermine the peace agreement between the two countries.

He also warned that the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Egypt came in response to the hostile campaign waged by the Israeli government against Egypt.

“The Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Cairo and the talk of cooperation are a warning sign. For months, the Israeli government, with Qatari encouragement and funding, has been waging an anti-Egyptian campaign that undermines the peace agreements,” he said, adding that such behaviour has a “price and is dangerous”.

“The peace agreements with Egypt are a strategic asset for Israel, and the next government will be forced to act quickly and responsibly to improve relations and stop the Iranian axis,” said Lapid.

Speaking at the Berl Katznelson Foundation’s Israel Wins conference, Lapid said Israel must publicly and immediately accept the outlines published this morning by US mediator Steve Witkoff.

“I remind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he has a complete safety net from me to accept the plan, even if [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich try to undermine it.”

Witkoff has revealed a new initiative regarding Gaza, which includes a 60-day ceasefire, during which nine living Israeli captives and the bodies of 18 others will be released in two phases over a week.