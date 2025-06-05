Lives of 50,000 pregnant, nursing women at risk in Gaza

The lives of 50,000 pregnant and nursing women in the Gaza Strip are at serious risk due to the lack of proper nutrition and essential medicines, warned the spokesman for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine, Khalil Al-Daqran explained that miscarriage rates have increased to six times higher than before the war, alongside a sharp rise in premature births, while neonatal units are overwhelmed beyond capacity.

Al-Daqran added that the Israeli occupation continues to systematically target the healthcare system, which is now on the verge of total collapse.

Over 23 hospitals are now out of service, and the remaining facilities are only partially operational amid severe shortages of medicines, medical supplies and fuel, he noted.

He also reported that more than 12,000 cancer patients have been denied access to treatment, resulting in the deaths of five patients each day. Additionally, many dialysis patients have died as essential treatments are not available and dialysis sessions have been shortened due to the severe shortages in medical resources.