Sudan army denies HRW claims it bombed civilians

The Sudanese army yesterday denied “claims” contained in a Human Rights Watch’s report regarding the “targeting of civilians in Nyala”, capital of South Darfur State, in early February, describing the report as “incorrect and unrealistic”, Anadolu reported.

Sudanese army spokesperson Nabil Abdullah described the “allegations” contained in the report as “an international conspiracy targeting Sudan and its people,” criticising the watchdog for ignoring “atrocities and violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against civilians.”

He also stressed that the RSF “directly target public facilities, including health facilities, water sources, and electricity, in full view of the international community.”

Earlier yesterday, HRW said in a report that “the Sudanese Armed Forces killed large numbers of civilians in attacks using unguided bombs dropped from the air on residential and commercial neighbourhoods in Nyala, South Darfur, in early February.”

Sudanese authorities and the paramilitary RSF have been trading accusations regarding attacking civilian facilities, including power stations and infrastructure in cities in the north and east of the country.

The war between the two has so far claimed the lives of more than 20,000 people and displaced approximately 15 million others, according to the United Nations and local authorities.