Swedish court convicts man of Daesh membership, acquits 3

A Swedish appeals court today found one man guilty of being a member of a terrorism organisation for swearing loyalty to the Islamic State, upholding the verdict of a lower court, while the conviction of three others were overturned, Reuters reports.

Sweden’s security services arrested the men last year and prosecutors later charged them with being members of a terrorism organisation between September 2023 and March 2024.

But the Svea Appeals Court said in a statement today it does not consider it proven that the three now acquitted acted on behalf of the Islamic State militant group.

“However, the person who swore an oath of allegiance to IS [Daesh] is also convicted in the Court of Appeal,” it said.

All four men had pleaded not guilty.