Israel orders evacuation of several neighborhoods in northern Gaza on Eid’s 1st day with plan to bomb

Negating religious values with intense genocidal attacks on Gaza on the first day of Eid al-Adha, Islam’s major religious festival, the Israeli army also ordered on Friday the evacuation of several neighborhoods in northern Gaza, with plans to launch a bombardment of civilian infrastructure, Anadolu reports.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said he is issuing a warning to “all residents of Gaza located in blocks 608, 609, 615, and 616 in the northern part of the Strip.”

Adraee instructed civilians in these areas to “evacuate immediately westward.”

He described the warning as a “pre-attack alert,” claiming that the Israeli army would “target any area used to launch rockets.”

The warning comes despite the fact that no rockets were fired from Gaza on Friday, according to reports.

The residents of the targeted areas are previously displaced Palestinians.

READ: From Al-Aqsa to Gaza’s ruins: Palestinians observe Eid amid war, Israeli occupation

At the start of the ongoing war, Israel had forced the evacuation of the entire northern Gaza Strip, pushing civilians to the south. In recent months, it allowed limited and temporary returns to parts of the north, only to once again order evacuations amid renewed military escalation.

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a genocidal offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave’s more than 2 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

OPINION: London conference: ‘Stop funding the Zionist killing machine’ and end complicity in Gaza genocide