Syria witnesses 1st Eid al-Adha prayer after fall of Assad regime

The first Eid al-Adha prayers were held in Syria on Friday after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime, Anadolu reports.

Thousands of people flocked to the historically important Umayyad Mosque in the capital of Damascus for the Eid prayers.

Those who attended the Eid prayers at the Umayyad Mosque from various provinces prayed for the safety and peace of the country.

Thousands of people in other provinces visited the graves of their lost relatives and went to sacrificial slaughterhouses after the Eid prayers.

