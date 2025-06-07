Iran says it obtained huge trove of sensitive Israeli documents

Iranian intelligence has obtained a large cache of highly sensitive strategic documents belonging to Israel, including material related to the country’s nuclear facilities and military projects, Iranian state media reported Saturday, Anadolu reports.

IRNA said Tehran obtained “a massive volume of strategic documents of special sensitivity” linked to Israel. Among the files are “thousands of documents concerning Israeli nuclear facilities and occupation-related projects.”

Though the exact timing of the acquisition was not given, the report indicated it took place some time ago but was kept secret due to the need for a secure transfer of the data into Iran.

“The size of the documents and the logistical challenges of safely moving the entire load into secure locations within Iran required full confidentiality during the operation,” the broadcaster said.

According to the report, the entire trove of documents has successfully reached “designated secure sites” in Iran.

The volume of information is reportedly so extensive that merely reviewing the documents, including photos and accompanying video files, will take considerable time.

While Iranian authorities have not said how the documents were obtained, or whether the breach occurred digitally or physically, the news is likely to escalate already heightened tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Israel has not yet officially responded to the Iranian claims.

This revelation comes amid months of rising hostilities between the two longtime rivals.

