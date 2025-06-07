Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Moroccan king pardons over 1,500 convicts on Eid al-Adha

June 7, 2025 at 6:52 pm

King Mohammed VI of Morocco at the Agdal Royal Palace on February 13, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco [Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]

King Mohammed VI of Morocco at the Agdal Royal Palace on February 13, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco [Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]

Moroccan King Mohammed VI issued on Friday a royal pardon for 1,526 individuals on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice.

According to a statement by the Justice Ministry, the pardon was granted on the eve of Eid al-Adha, which falls on Saturday in the North African country.

Among those granted clemency are 1,305 prisoners, 206 who are not in custody but had been sentenced and 15 convicted in cases related to terrorism and extremism.

READ: UK backs Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, Lammy says

0 Comments

Latest news

See all

Trending