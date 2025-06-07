Moroccan king pardons over 1,500 convicts on Eid al-Adha

Moroccan King Mohammed VI issued on Friday a royal pardon for 1,526 individuals on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice.

According to a statement by the Justice Ministry, the pardon was granted on the eve of Eid al-Adha, which falls on Saturday in the North African country.

Among those granted clemency are 1,305 prisoners, 206 who are not in custody but had been sentenced and 15 convicted in cases related to terrorism and extremism.

