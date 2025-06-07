WHO warns 2 more Gaza hospitals ‘at risk of becoming non-functional’

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) director-general on Friday expressed concern over the collapsing health system in Gaza, saying two other hospitals are “at risk of becoming non-functional, “Anadolu reports.

“Gaza’s health system is collapsing, with Nasser Medical Complex — the most important referral hospital left — and Al-Amal Hospital at risk of becoming non-functional,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

He warned that without Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital people will lose access to health services.

He said although the two hospitals lie within or just outside the evacuation zone announced on June 2, Israeli authorities have informed that access routes leading to both hospitals will be obstructed.

As a result, he added, safe access for new patients and staff will be difficult, if not impossible.

“The hospitals going out of service would have dire consequences for patients in need of surgical care, intensive care, blood bank and transfusion services, cancer care, and dialysis,” Tedros said.

He said the “relentless and systematic decimation of hospitals in Gaza has been going on for too long. It must end immediately,” reiterating the WHO’s calls for the release of hostages, and an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

Israel has pursued a genocidal offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The enclave has been reduced to a rubble and rendered uninhabitable.

