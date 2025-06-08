Israeli families urge US Mideast envoy to propose new deal to return hostages

Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza on Saturday called on US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to introduce a new proposal for securing their release, Anadolu reports.

At a press conference in Tel Aviv, the father of hostage Eitan Horn urged Witkoff to present a plan to return all hostages and end the war in Gaza.

“Present Netanyahu and Hamas with an offer with an ultimatum to end the war. This is likely the only way to return the hostages,” Itzik Horn said, according to the Times of Israel daily, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of dragging out the assault on Gaza for his political benefit.

Horn urged Witkoff to “set aside the Netanyahu framework for extending the war” and instead advance a plan to free all the prisoners.

The first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel – brokered by Egypt and Qatar with US oversight – began in January and concluded in early March.

While Hamas fulfilled its obligations during that phase, Netanyahu refused to proceed with phase two under pressure from far-right members of his coalition, according to Israeli media.

Opposition figures and hostage families have repeatedly said that Netanyahu is prolonging the war to maintain power and appease ultranationalist allies.

