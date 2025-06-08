Thailand urges all sides in Gaza to pursue ‘peaceful, lasting’ solution to conflict

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday called on all sides in Gaza to pursue a “peaceful and lasting” solution to the conflict, Anadolu reports.

Her remarks came after Israeli authorities said that the body of a Thai citizen was recovered from the Gaza Strip, claiming that the hostage was killed in captivity.

“The Royal Thai Government and I have learned with great sadness on the passing of Mr. Nattapong Pinta, a Thai hostage in Gaza Strip,” Prime Minister Shinawatra wrote on X.

She said the Thai government is committed to securing the swift return of deceased Thai hostages from the Gaza Strip, noting that the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv is undertaking necessary arrangements.

“Thailand reiterates our call for all sides to return to the negotiating table to pursue a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict,” she added.

Israeli estimates suggest that 59 captives remain in Gaza, with 24 believed to be alive.

In contrast, around 10,000 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel under harsh conditions, including reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to both Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations.

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a genocidal offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave’s more than 2 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

