After UK calls for release of activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, Sisi refuses call from Starmer 

Egyptian parliamentarian and media figure Mustafa Bakri revealed an escalating diplomatic crisis between Egypt and the United Kingdom which culminated in President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s refusal to answer a phone call from the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

According to Bakri, Egypt categorically refused “interference in internal affairs” including London’s use of “arm-twisting” policy to demand the release of Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah.

Bakri claimed Al-Sisi took this position after learning of the potential content of his call with Starmer, which was linked to British “pressure” to release the British-Egyptian activist who rose to prominence in the Arab Spring uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak. Bakri described Abdel Fattah as a “terrorist” for inciting violence against Egyptian security forces and insulting the military establishment.

He went on to describe the British demands to release the activist as “cheap blackmail” that Egypt rejects, stressing that Cairo will not accept “threats or intimidation” and will not surrender its national sovereignty.

Britain, he added, is ignoring Abdel Fattah’s record of inciting violence.

“What if such acts had occurred in Britain? Would London have remained silent?” he asked, calling on the British authorities to review Abdel Fattah’s actions before demanding his protection under the pretext of “freedom of opinion”.

London has previously criticised the human rights situation in Egypt, while Cairo asserts that such criticism represents unacceptable interference in its affairs.

“Review his incitement and calls for violence against state officials, and then let’s talk. What’s happening is cheap blackmail, which Egypt rejects and supports President Al-Sisi in his position, which is based on the law and respect for state sovereignty,” the pro-regime lawmaker added.