French MPs denounce Israel’s ‘illegal’ interception of Gaza-bound aid ship

French lawmakers today demanded the release of detained activists following Israel’s interception of the aid ship Madleen in international waters as it was making its way to break the siege on Gaza.

Leftist France Unbowed (LFI) said in a statement that detaining activists on the aid ship is a “clear violation of international law.”

The British-flagged ship Madleen aimed to break a crippling blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza, where nearly 55,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the occupation state’s brutal onslaught since October 2023.

The ship carrying aid, including food and baby formula, was intercepted and boarded by Israeli forces in international waters in the early hours of today before reaching the Gaza shore. It was later towed to Ashdod Port in Israel. The LFI noted that this is a violation of international maritime law.

They also called on the international community to strongly condemn the interception and called on Israel to immediately and unconditionally release the activists.

Meanwhile, the Greens (EELV) slammed Israel’s actions, saying they violate international law.

The party emphasised that reactions to the detention of activists must be turned into global mobilisation, and urged the French government, the EU, and the UN to take action.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition sent the 18-metre Madleen from Catania, Sicily, Italy, to break the blockade in Gaza and deliver aid.

A total of 12 people are on board, including 11 activists and one journalist.

Among them are Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, French-Palestinian Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan, Yasemin Acar from Germany, Baptiste Andre, Pascal Maurieras, Yanis Mhamdi and Reva Viard from France, Thiago Avila from Brazil, Suayb Ordu from Turkiye, Sergio Toribio from Spain, Marco van Rennes from the Netherlands and Omar Faiad, a journalist with Al Jazeera Mubasher, also from France.

The ship is carrying urgently needed supplies for the people of Gaza, including baby formula, flour, rice, nappies, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, medical supplies, crutches, and children’s prosthetics, according to its organisers.

