In March 2025, Israel launched a new large-scale military operation in Gaza, codenamed “Gideon’s Chariots”. This operation, one of the boldest and most controversial military actions by Israel in recent decades, was ostensibly designed to destroy Hamas and secure Israel’s southern border. Yet, far from achieving its objectives, it has plunged the region into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. Carried out amid internal political turmoil and mounting international pressure, the operation has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights organizations, Western governments, and even Israel’s traditional allies. The intensifying cycle of violence, coupled with the extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and rising casualties, highlights the strategic failure of this approach.

This policy appears driven more by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s short-term political motivations to maintain power than by a coherent strategy for resolving the conflict. Rather than weakening Hamas, it has reinforced the group’s status as a symbol of resistance against occupation. This analysis argues that the reoccupation of Gaza is doomed to fail and will lead only to a strategic deadlock and a humanitarian disaster. By examining the various dimensions of the operation—including strategic miscalculations, human costs, and diplomatic fallout—this article shows how the offensive has deepened the crisis rather than resolved it, casting a dark shadow over the region’s future.

Strategic miscalculation

Israel’s reoccupation of Gaza rests on a fundamental yet flawed assumption: that overwhelming military force can eliminate Hamas and restore full Israeli control over the territory. This hypothesis ignores the deep roots Hamas has within Palestinian society—a group fueled by widespread discontent resulting from years of blockade, poverty, and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure. Hamas’s decentralized structure, supported by social networks and popular backing, has made it highly resilient to conventional military attacks. Instead of weakening Hamas, Israel’s military campaign—marked by the destruction of homes, schools, and hospitals—has inflamed public anger and aided Hamas in recruiting new fighters. This perpetuating cycle of violence, in which each Israeli offensive strengthens rather than suppresses resistance, reveals a profound strategic error rooted in a misunderstanding of Gaza’s socio-political dynamics.

Netanyahu’s decision to launch this offensive seems more influenced by internal political pressure than by a realistic assessment of Israel’s security needs. As domestic support for his government declined, he sought to appease the far-right factions of his coalition to maintain his political standing. This politicisation of military decision-making has led to an operation with no clear endgame, heightening the risk of entrapment in a quagmire reminiscent of the 1982 Lebanon invasion. Not only has the campaign strained Israel’s military and economic resources, but it has also sparked internal unrest, weakening national cohesion as protests erupt in cities like Tel Aviv.

One of the clearest signs of strategic short-sightedness is the policy of relocating civilians to so-called “sterile zones.” These zones, supposedly intended to separate Hamas fighters from civilians, have in reality become overcrowded, unsanitary camps lacking basic services. Far from isolating Hamas, the policy has exposed hundreds of thousands to famine, disease, and inhumane conditions. The siege of Gaza—which severely limits access to food, water, and medicine—has driven malnutrition rates to critical levels, with over 1.5 million people facing the risk of famine. The resulting humanitarian toll has undermined any moral legitimacy for the operation and amplified Hamas’s narrative of Palestinian victimhood. The absence of a post-conflict governance plan has left Israel facing two unacceptable outcomes: permanent occupation—with its massive human and financial costs—or withdrawal, which would be seen as a strategic victory for Hamas.

Humanitarian Catastrophe and International Response

The human consequences of Gideon’s Chariots have been devastating, turning the operation into a clear strategic failure. On a single day of relentless bombing, at least 135 civilians were killed. Since the operation’s launch in March 2025, the death toll has exceeded 10,000. The deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure—including water treatment facilities, hospitals, and schools—constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. These actions have left Gaza’s 2.3 million residents without access to basic necessities such as clean water, medical care, and shelter. The destruction of Al-Shifa Hospital, one of the few remaining functioning medical centers in Gaza, symbolizes the indiscriminate nature of the operation. This devastation has not weakened Hamas but rather deepened Palestinian despair and anger, fueling further recruitment into armed groups.

The humanitarian crisis has also triggered serious diplomatic repercussions for Israel. Traditional allies—including the United States and EU member states—have grown increasingly critical of Israel’s military tactics. These unusually vocal criticisms reflect a shifting international attitude toward Israeli policy. Countries like Turkey and Jordan have called for economic sanctions, while the International Criminal Court’s war crimes investigation has gained momentum with new evidence of deliberate civilian targeting. This diplomatic isolation has weakened Israel’s ability to sustain its military campaign and jeopardized its long-term strategic alliances. Dependent on Western support for its military and economic superiority, Israel now risks losing that crucial backing—placing it in a vulnerable position on the global stage.

The absence of a viable exit strategy

Perhaps the most fundamental criticism of the operation lies in the absence of a coherent and executable exit strategy. The stated objectives—eliminating Hamas and freeing hostages—are not achievable through military means alone. Hamas’s vast underground tunnel network, stretching for hundreds of kilometers beneath Gaza, remains largely intact and allows fighters to evade Israeli attacks. The group has also neutralized Israeli technological advantages by employing guerrilla tactics, demonstrating its capacity to resist a far superior military force. The failure to secure the hostages—one of the primary justifications for the offensive—has further highlighted the futility of the operation. These setbacks reveal that Israel, lacking a political strategy for negotiation or conflict management, is trapped in a cycle of endless violence.

The economic toll of the offensive has also placed unprecedented pressure on Israel. Estimates suggest that military expenses, combined with disruptions to trade, tourism, and the domestic economy, could surpass $20 billion by mid-2025. These financial strains have fueled domestic discontent, with mass protests in Tel Aviv demanding a ceasefire and new elections. The growing internal divide has weakened the Israeli government’s resolve to continue the operation and rendered the prospect of a long-term occupation increasingly untenable. Without a political solution—such as negotiations with the Palestinian Authority or international mediation—Israel remains stuck in a strategic stalemate that evokes the failures of past interventions, notably the 1982 Lebanon invasion.

Conclusion

Israel’s reoccupation of Gaza in 2025 has become a strategic disaster, doomed by flawed assumptions, devastating human consequences, and the lack of a workable exit strategy. The operation has not destroyed Hamas; instead, it has fueled Palestinian rage and bolstered Hamas’s standing as a symbol of resistance. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels, with famine and disease threatening millions, while Israel’s growing diplomatic isolation undermines its global standing and long-term security.

This offensive—driven by short-term political interests and lacking strategic coherence—risks entangling Israel in a costly and endless occupation. To break this destructive cycle, Israel must prioritize diplomacy, pursue ceasefire negotiations, and address the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian population. Continuing this conflict without any prospect of victory will only deepen the strategic impasse, claim more lives, and further erode Israel’s standing in the international community. The lessons of history—from the Lebanon invasion to repeated Gaza wars—are clear: military power alone cannot resolve this crisis. Only a firm commitment to political solutions, based on negotiation and respect for human rights, can offer any hope of ending this self-inflicted catastrophe.

