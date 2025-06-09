Hamas defeated Israel army: retired general says 

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has defeated the Israeli occupation army, which considers itself “the strongest army” in the Middle East, retired Israeli General and military expert, Yitzhak Brik, has said, considering the defeat a “severe blow to Israel’s deterrence”.

In an article published yesterday in the Hebrew Maariv newspaper under the title “Leading Israel to Mass Suicide: The IDF Continues to Fight the Wars of the Past”,

Brik said the “defeat” will encourage Israel’s “enemies” to prepare for war against it, and “all this because of a group that has lost its way, its rationality, and its wisdom” referring to the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whom Brik holds responsible for the losses incurred in Gaza.

According to the former senior armoured corps officer who served as commander of military colleges and head of the army’s Complaints Committee, all that matters to the Netanyahu’s government “is personal and governmental survival”, adding that they “are leading the people of Israel to mass suicide.”

The Israeli army, Brik explained, “made a strategic mistake when it invested heavily in the air force, especially in purchasing expensive aircraft, under the pretext that enemies continue to arm themselves with cheap missiles and drones, for which Israel has no response.”