Israeli navy seizes Gaza-bound aid flotilla, arrests those on board

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced on Monday that it had lost contact with the aid ship Madleen after Israeli forces seized the vessel and arrested those on board while sailing towards the Gaza coast.

According to sources from the coalition, communication with the ship was completely cut off early Monday morning. They said that Israeli military forces boarded the vessel and detained those aboard, while it was on a mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israeli media reported that commandos from the navy’s Shayetet 13 unit took control of the Madleen in international waters and directed it towards Israel’s Ashdod Port. The reports confirmed that no injuries occurred on either side during the operation.

Earlier, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said that Israeli forces had interfered with the ship’s communication signals while it was en route to Gaza. They also claimed that Israeli aircraft were flying over the ship and spraying an unknown white substance on its deck.

In a statement released early Monday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that the navy had taken control of the Madleen and said it was “safely heading towards Israeli shores.” It added that the activists on board were expected to be “returned” to their home countries.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition described the Israeli action as a “kidnapping” and called on foreign ministries to act swiftly to ensure the safety of the detained activists and work for their release.

