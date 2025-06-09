Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Trump’s travel ban targeting nationals from 12 countries goes into effect

June 9, 2025 at 3:14 pm

People arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 9, 2025 in New York City. [Adam Gray/Getty Images]

People arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 9, 2025 in New York City. [Adam Gray/Getty Images]

US President Donald Trump’s new travel ban, restricting entry to the US for citizens from 12 countries, took effect today amid growing tensions over his intensified immigration enforcement efforts.

The new proclamation, signed by Trump last week, targets citizens from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, CBS News reported.

It also enforces stricter restrictions on individuals from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

According to guidance released Friday to all US diplomatic missions, the new ban does not cancel visas already issued to individuals from the listed countries.

However, starting today, applications will be denied unless the applicant qualifies for a narrow exemption.

The inevitable souring: Elon Musk falls out with Donald Trump

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending