Israel media: Gaza militia members are criminals involved in drug trafficking, extortion under Shin Bet supervision

Most of the members of the militia armed by Israel in Gaza are criminals engaged in drug trafficking, property crimes, and extortion, according to the Israeli newspaper Maariv on Monday.

The newspaper published a report titled Cooperation with Abu Shabab: gangs cannot be a long-term solution, revealing that the group behind the recruitment of the Abu Shabab criminal gang is Israel’s internal security service (Shin Bet).

The report said that the head of Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, recommended to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to proceed with arming the gang.

The weapons included Kalashnikov rifles and pistols that had been seized from Hamas and Hezbollah during the war and transferred to Israeli army warehouses.

According to Maariv, Bar and the Shin Bet presented a pilot plan to Netanyahu stating: “In the Gaza Strip, there are huge quantities of weapons – pistols, explosive devices, shoulder-fired missiles and more.” The plan added that “bringing in a small and controlled number of rifles and pistols under supervision will not change the balance of weapons inside Gaza.”

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that Israel had armed a militia in Gaza, claiming the move was intended to use it against Hamas. This came after the revelation was made by former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Friday that the militia armed by Israel in Gaza is involved in smuggling and extortion and does not show any concern for the Palestinian cause, quoting an unnamed Israeli official.