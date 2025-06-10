Israeli airstrikes kill 3 medics, journalist and cameraman in Gaza city, Khan Younis

Three Palestinian medics and a journalist lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes targeting the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City on Monday evening. In a separate strike in Khan Younis, a cameraman was also killed, as reported by RT Arabic’s correspondent.

The medics — Hussein Muheisen, Baraa Afaneh, and Wael Al-Attar — were killed when Israeli aircraft targeted them as they attempted to retrieve the wounded from Yafa Street in Al-Tuffah, Gaza City.

In the same attack that struck the medical teams, journalist Moamen Abu Alouf also lost his life.

Separately, cameraman Hamed Ismail Al-Astal was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced persons west of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that hospitals in the Strip had received 47 bodies over the past 24 hours, including one pulled from the rubble, along with 388 wounded as a result of continued Israeli airstrikes.

The Ministry’s statement added that since 7 October 2023, the overall toll from the Israeli offensive has reached 54,927 killed and 126,615 wounded. Since the beginning of the intensified ground incursion on 18 March 2025 alone, it has recorded 4,649 deaths and 14,574 injuries.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army issued a statement on Monday morning urging immediate evacuation from several neighbourhoods — including Jabalia, Jabalia Camp, Al-Nahda, Al-Rawda, Al-Salam, Al-Noor, Al-Daraj, Al-Tuffah, and Tal Al-Zaatar. It described these areas as “highly dangerous battlegrounds”.

The statement added that Israeli forces are “operating with great force” to destroy what it described as “terrorist organisations’ capabilities”, warning that returning to those areas would pose a “life-threatening danger”.