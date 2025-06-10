UNIFIL denies talks on ending its mission in Lebanon

A spokesperson for the United Nations Security Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) denied on Monday claims regarding reducing the peacekeepers’ mission in southern Lebanon, adding that the Security Council, which has the sole authority over UNIFIL has not even begun talks regarding renewing UNIFIL’s mandate.

Andrea Tenenti told Cairo News on Monday evening, that the final decision regarding UNIFIL’s mandate rests with the Security Council member states, stressing that UNIFIL continues to exercise its mandate and authority to date.

He explained that the Security Council member states will take serious steps in the discussions, and the final decision will be made by the Council, not due to speculation. He also stressed that UNIFIL has not received any official or unofficial information regarding the end of its mission.

He added that UNIFIL’s mission has become more important than ever after fifty months of conflict, to monitor the situation, inform the international community, and assist southern Lebanon during this difficult period.

“No one wants to return to the situation we experienced before, with conflicts and tensions. We need to restore security and stability and strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces’ deployment in the south” he said, explaining that this is not only good for the Israelis and Lebanese, but for the entire region.