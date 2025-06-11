Middle East Monitor
Australia: US, Israeli criticism of sanctions on far-right ministers was expected

June 11, 2025 at 10:26 am

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gives a speech in Canberra, Australia, on June 26, 2024. [Photographer: Rohan Thomson/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that US and Israeli criticism of sanctions imposed on two far-right Israeli ministers was “predictable”, adding that the two men had obstructed efforts towards a two-state solution.  

On Tuesday, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Norway announced coordinated sanctions on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The five countries accused the ministers of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

US Senator Marco Rubio stated on X that the United States condemns this action, urging the immediate lifting of these sanctions. He emphasised that the US stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Israel. Meanwhile, Israel denounced the sanctions as “outrageous” and announced that the Israeli cabinet would convene a special meeting early next week to decide on an appropriate response.

Albanese reiterated that such reactions were predictable

Speaking to ABC Sydney radio on Wednesday, he said: “The Israeli government does need to uphold its obligations under international law, and some of the expansionist rhetoric we’ve seen from these hard-right members of Netanyahu’s government clearly contradicts that.”

He added that the two ministers’ statements had “seriously undermined” efforts to achieve a two-state solution.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that the sanctions targeting both Ben Gvir and Smotrich, who are settlers in the occupied West Bank, require the freezing of any assets in Australia and prevent them from entering the country.

