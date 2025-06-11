Israel’s crisis deepens as Knesset dissolution threatened and Netanyahu manoeuvres to avoid government collapse

Israel’s government is facing one of its most serious political crises, as the Prime Minister races against time to prevent the ruling coalition from collapsing by delaying today’s (Wednesday) preliminary vote on dissolving the Knesset.

The crisis comes amid an unprecedented escalation by ultra-Orthodox parties, which have threatened to support the Knesset’s dissolution unless an agreement is reached on the military service exemption law for yeshiva students.

The United Torah Judaism party openly declared: “If no law is agreed upon, we will vote in favour of dissolving the Knesset.”

Meanwhile, Shas party continues to await instructions from its rabbis, with internal doubts emerging about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s intentions. A party source remarked, “We know Bibi’s methods — he doesn’t pass laws, he stalls.”

In the past hours, Netanyahu has made intense efforts to postpone the preliminary vote on the proposed Knesset dissolution. He presented the ultra-Orthodox factions with a new draft of the conscription law, revised in a way that could stand up to scrutiny by the Supreme Court. This was done without consulting the legal adviser to the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, a move seen as bypassing standard procedures.

According to informed sources, Netanyahu proposed to the committee’s chair, Yuli Edelstein, to delay imposing penalties on those who fail to enlist, suggesting a transitional period to allow “adjustment.” At the same time, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs is attempting to convince the ultra-Orthodox parties to grant the coalition one more week before proceeding with the vote.

