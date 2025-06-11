Libya welcomes ‘Steadfastness Convoy’ as a symbol of solidarity with Gaza

Libya’s High Council of State has welcomed the arrival of the Maghreb “Caravan of Steadfastness” into Libyan territory, describing it as “a living symbol of the Arab and Islamic peoples’ bond with the Palestinian struggle”.

On Tuesday, the caravan’s organisers announced that it had successfully entered Libya from Tunisia and was heading to the city of Zawiya, located 51 kilometres west of Tripoli, before continuing on towards Egypt and the border with the Gaza Strip.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the council expressed “its deep welcome for the arrival of the Caravan of Steadfastness by land into Libyan territory, as part of popular and humanitarian efforts to break the unjust siege imposed on our people in Gaza, and to strengthen Arab solidarity with the Palestinian cause”.

It went on to describe the caravan’s journey as “a practical stand against the Israeli occupation and its inhumane practices, and a living symbol of the Arab and Islamic nations’ connection with the Palestinian struggle, in support of Gaza’s resilience as it continues to make sacrifices on behalf of the entire nation”.

The council reaffirmed that “Libya, both its government and its people, will remain committed to supporting the just Palestinian cause. Such solidarity caravans send a clear message to the international community that the siege is both morally and legally unacceptable, and it must come to an immediate end”.