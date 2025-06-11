Reports: Trump said to have told Netanyahu to end Gaza war now

US President Donald Trump has reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war in the Gaza Strip “now”, Israeli television reported on Tuesday.

The channel cited unnamed informed sources who commented on the content of a phone call between Trump and Netanyahu on Monday.

According to the sources, Trump used with Netanyahu “some phrases” never used by the US administration which seemed “decisive”.

“I want you to end the war,” Trump has reportedly said.

According to the report, Trump considered that US Middle East envoy Steve “Witkoff framework,” which would pause the war for some 60 days in exchange for about half of the hostages held by Hamas, “will not suffice” adding that the whole “war must end”, to help Washington in the nuclear talks with Iran and normalisation deals with Saudi Arabia.

With American support, Israel has been waging a genocidal war in Gaza since October 7, 2023, including killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, ignoring all international calls and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt it.

The genocide has left approximately 182,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 11,000 missing. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and famine has claimed the lives of many, including children.