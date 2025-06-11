WHO: Al Amal Hospital in Gaza out of service

The Al-Amal Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip has gone out of service, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), announced on Tuesday.

“Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, is now essentially out of service due to increasing hostilities in its vicinity,” Ghebreyesus posted on his X account.

“Access to the hospital is obstructed, preventing new patients from reaching care, and leading to more preventable deaths,” he added. “The hospital still has patients who need care, but is not accepting new ones.”

With the closure of Al-Amal, he said, Nasser Medical Complex is now the only remaining hospital with an intensive care unit in Khan Younis.

“Once again — we call for an immediate ceasefire, protection of health facilities and unimpeded access for essential medicines and medical supplies,” the WHO chief said.

Health services in the Gaza Strip have almost completely collapsed due to systematic attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on hospitals and medical facilities, as part of their ongoing genocidal war against the besieged enclave.