Global resistance against global injustice

This land has witnessed many tyrants, and witnessed eras when injustice was committed with stones, chains, and fire. The palaces of the Pharaohs and the thrones of Nimrod were built on the skulls of the victims. However, never before has injustice been so organised, so brazen, and so open.

Compared to what is happening today, the drowning of Pharaoh and the burning of Nimrod, seem like the achievement of justice because their injustice ended. There was divine intervention, resistance, and accountability. However, today’s injustice is being rewarded!

The cries of the oppressed are silenced, and the bombs of the oppressor are met with applause. Crimes are no longer committed with stones, but in conference halls, while occupations are no longer carried out with tanks, but with diplomatic statements. The world bows down silently before the modern-day Pharaohs.

The genocide in Gaza is only the beginning. These crimes, systematically committed by the US and Israel, do not only wipe out a nation, but also undermine international law, human rights, and global morality. Israel’s destruction of Gaza symbolises the collapse of the international order built by the West. This structure, once shaped by the values of “human rights”, “democracy”, and the “rule of law”, is now crumbling under the weight of imperialist wars and deafening silence.

The US and its Western allies are not only providing weapons but are also systematically suppressing humanitarian appeals. The attacks on Yemen, the blockade imposed on relief ships, and the violence against migrants are all signs of an expanding global apartheid system. As the renowned American writer Chris Hedges summed up this reality clearly, “It is a blood-soaked message from us to the rest of the world: ‘We have everything and if you try and take it away from us, we will kill you.’”

Now humanity is standing up against this system. From the Madleen flotilla to the Maghreb “Convoy of Steadfastness”, this global conscience is rising to offer a new voice to the world. This voice is not merely one of rebellion, rather, it is a call for awakening and a new birth, because humanity realises that if we remain silent in the face of this injustice, we will be the next victims.

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola’s speech at a British university was a sign of this awareness, “I see my kids when I wake up every morning since the nightmare started with the infants in Gaza. (…) Maybe we think it’s not our business to see four-year-old children being killed by a bomb or in what used to be a hospital, no longer a hospital anymore. But be careful — you could be next. Your child could be next.” After the Madleen, the Maghreb “Convoy of Steadfastness” set out. Muslims from Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, and Chad are heading on land toward the Rafah crossing. The convoy is receiving support from Turkiye, the Balkan states, Turkistan, and other European countries. On Thursday, thousands of people from 41 countries will be at Rafah. This is not just support; it is a statement of conscience confronting global order.

The Madleen provoked global uproar over the Gaza issue. With the Maghreb “Convoy of Steadfastness”, this movement is transforming into a chain of resistance. Each new convoy is not just hope for Palestine, but a model of resistance that will draw a new path for humanity. For the first time, people are confronting the barbaric world order built by the West with such clarity. Consciences are confronting tanks, morality is confronting weapons, and prayer is confronting bombs in a great march.

This may be the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. This march sends a message to humanity: “Injustice is unsustainable. The forgotten will return. The silence of the oppressed will become a flood one day. History is full of examples of this.” This flood is now heading towards Rafah.

Translated from Al Quds Al Arabi, 11 June 2025

