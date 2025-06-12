Middle East Monitor
Iranian president: Iran will not accept US pressure to halt nuclear research

June 12, 2025 at 11:09 am

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the signing ceremony of an energy investment project worth 17 billion dollars in the capital Tehran, Iran on March 08, 2025. [Iranian Presidency / Handout – Anadolu Agency]

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his country would not bow to what he described as American arrogance regarding the nuclear programme, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

Pezeshkian said that negotiations are ongoing with the United States and Europe over the nuclear issue, adding that the talks are taking place within the framework set by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He stressed, “We will not bow to arrogance. We will never accept the complete shutdown of our nuclear research, only to then wait for their approval to access the nuclear materials needed for our industry, medicine, agriculture, and other sciences.”

Criticising Western pressure, Pezeshkian asked, “Who said we need permission to conduct scientific research? Who are they to demand we dismantle our entire nuclear industry?”

Last week, US President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “It is my opinion that Iran has been slow walking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time.”

Earlier, Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that Iran would strike US bases in the region if the nuclear negotiations failed and a military conflict broke out between Washington and Tehran.

Nasirzadeh said in a press statement ahead of the sixth round of nuclear talks between the two countries, “We will strike the American bases in the region if a conflict arises with the United States.”

