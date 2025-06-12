Israel kills 80 Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday; most were seeking food

Israel killed 80 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, including 57 people who were searching for food, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The deaths occurred during a series of attacks as part of what Palestinians describe as Israel’s ongoing war of extermination, which has now entered its 21st month.

In one of the latest incidents, an Israeli airstrike targeted a tent west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing a woman and two children, a medical source confirmed.

Earlier, four Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces shelled another tent sheltering displaced people in the same area.

The same source added that three more civilians were killed in an earlier Israeli strike on a group of people in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat, 17 people, including seven women, were injured after Israeli drones targeted a crowd near an aid distribution point close to the so-called “Netzarim checkpoint.”

Later, the hospital received five additional wounded individuals following another drone strike on civilians at the end of Jules Street in the same camp.

Throughout the day, Israeli forces shot and killed 57 Palestinians and wounded 363 others while they were waiting for aid, under what is known as the “US-Israeli aid mechanism,” the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.