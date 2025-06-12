Middle East Monitor
Nights of the displaced in western Gaza

Nighttime scenes capture the lives of displaced residents along Gaza City's western coast, forced to flee ongoing military operations in the northern and eastern parts of the Strip, on 10 June 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

June 12, 2025 at 10:09 am

