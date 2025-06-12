Trump warns countries against attending UN conference on Israel-Palestinian conflict

US President Donald Trump’s administration has urged world governments not to attend the upcoming United Nations conference in New York, which is scheduled to take place next week to discuss the two-state solution between Palestinians and Israel.

According to a diplomatic cable dated 10 June, seen by Reuters, countries participating in the conference and taking what the US considers “anti-Israel measures” afterwards would be seen as acting “against US foreign policy interests” and could face diplomatic consequences from the United States.

This position contradicts that of two close US allies—France and Saudi Arabia—who are jointly sponsoring the event aimed at drawing a roadmap that could eventually lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The cable stated: “We are urging governments not to participate in the conference, which we view as counterproductive to ongoing, life-saving efforts to end the war in Gaza and free hostages.”

It also added: “The United States opposes any steps that would unilaterally recognise a conjectural Palestinian state, which adds significant legal and political obstacles to the eventual resolution of the conflict and could coerce Israel during a war, thereby supporting its enemies.”

French President Emmanuel Macron had earlier hinted at the possibility of France recognising a Palestinian state during the conference. Meanwhile, French officials are working to avoid a diplomatic clash with Washington, given the United States’ strong support for Israel on the international stage.