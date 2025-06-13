Middle East Monitor
Israel kills man, detains several during incursion into Damascus countryside

June 13, 2025 at 1:04 pm

A view of damaged Syrian army tanks and other heavy weapons is seen in the Yarmouk area, after Israeli artillery fire hit the area in response to rockets allegedly launched into Daraa, Syria, on June 04, 2025. [Muhammed Malik Hattab - Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli occupation army has killed a Syrian man and kidnapped seven others during an incursion into the village of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside governorate, southern Syria, the Syrian Ministry of Interior said Thursday, state-run SANA news agency reported.

“In light of the ongoing violations, Israeli occupation military forces, consisting of tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and vehicles, accompanied by a reconnaissance drone, invaded the village of Beit Jinn in the Qatana area of ​​the Damascus countryside at dawn today and carried out raids and arrests targeting a number of citizens, resulting in the kidnapping of seven people” the ministry said in a statement.

It explained that the escalation was accompanied by direct gunfire on residents of the village, resulting in the martyrdom of one civilian.

