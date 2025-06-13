Israel kills man, detains several during incursion into Damascus countryside

The Israeli occupation army has killed a Syrian man and kidnapped seven others during an incursion into the village of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside governorate, southern Syria, the Syrian Ministry of Interior said Thursday, state-run SANA news agency reported.

“In light of the ongoing violations, Israeli occupation military forces, consisting of tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and vehicles, accompanied by a reconnaissance drone, invaded the village of Beit Jinn in the Qatana area of ​​the Damascus countryside at dawn today and carried out raids and arrests targeting a number of citizens, resulting in the kidnapping of seven people” the ministry said in a statement.

It explained that the escalation was accompanied by direct gunfire on residents of the village, resulting in the martyrdom of one civilian.