Israel’s strike on Iran crossed ‘all red lines’: Hezbollah

The Hezbollah movement in Lebanon on Friday condemned Israel’s large-scale assault on Iran, calling it “a dangerous crossing of all red lines,” Anadolu reports.

“This attack by Israel, carried out with full support and protection from the US, represents a blatant escalation that disregards all rules and balances in the region,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

The statement accused Israel of plunging the region into chaos through reckless actions, while Iran has been exercising “the utmost restraint” and continuing its nuclear program for peaceful purposes.

“This attack will not weaken Iran but will instead strengthen its determination to defend its sovereignty and security,” the group asserted.

Hezbollah also claimed the assault was carried out with US approval and direct coordination, stressing that Washington cannot evade responsibility.

The group concluded by extending condolences to the Iranian people and leadership, affirming their full solidarity with the country.

