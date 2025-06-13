Kuwaiti activists launch campaign to boycott British universities for supporting Israel genocide in Gaza

Kuwaiti activists have launched a campaign calling to boycott British universities over supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza which has so far claimed the lives of at least 55,00 Palestinians, a majority of them women and children.

The campaign organised by the Gulf Coalition Against Normalisation said in an official statement the broad regional campaign targets British universities that contribute—directly or indirectly—to the Israeli occupation’s crimes by developing and financing weapons used in the aggression on Gaza, or by suppressing student protests in solidarity with Palestine on their campuses.

“The continued support for these institutions means direct complicity in the war crimes committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza” the statement said and stressed that “national and human dignity cannot be traded for [educational] degrees granted at the expense of the blood of innocents”.

They emphasised that the Palestinians’ blood is “not cheap” and that “dignity is more precious than any degree”.

“The campaign is launched out of moral responsibility toward the Palestinian people, in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza for more than a year and a half” and called for “boycotting any university that supports the [Israeli] occupation” and “to remove it from the admission lists of new students and Gulf educational institutions”.

“The primary goal is to pressure these universities to stop their support for the Zionist project and to keep academic institutions away from involvement in genocide and support for injustice and aggression” the statement concluded.