Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil demands release after US fails to meet court’s deadline

June 13, 2025 at 6:33 pm

Demonstrators gather outside United States Federal Court House in New York City to show support for pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil and demand his immediate release from ICE detention. New York, U.S., March 12, 2025 [Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency]

Lawyers for detained pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil on Friday demanded his release after the government failed to file an appeal by a Friday deadline, Anadolu reports.

Michael Farbiarz, district judge in New Jersey on Wednesday blocked the deportation of Khalil, ruling that he cannot be detained or removed based solely on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s determination that his presence compromises US foreign policy interests.

The preliminary injunction was stayed for approximately 40 hours until 9.30 am (1330GMT) Friday, giving federal authorities time to respond to the ruling.

Khalil’s lawyers informed Farbiarz that the US had failed to meet the court’s deadline.

“Mr. Khalil submits his letter to respectfully request this court order Mr. Khalil’s release pursuant to this Court’s June 11, 2025 order and opinion enjoining Mr. Khalil’s removal and detention based on the Secretary of State’s determination,” wrote Liza Weisberg, one of his lawyers.

Khalil has satisfied the requirements for the preliminary injunction and has posted his bond, she added.

“The Government has declined to provide information about plans for Mr. Khalil’s release today,” Weisberg said.

Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia University in New York City, where he led pro-Palestinian protests, was detained by federal immigration agents in the lobby of his university-owned apartment on March 8.

READ: Judge orders Trump administration to release Mahmoud Khalil, condemns ‘chilling’ assault on free speech

