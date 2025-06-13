Qatar, France FMs underscore importance of upcoming UN Two-State Solution Conference as “real opportunity for peace”

Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has met with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs HE Jean-Noël Barrot, on the sidelines of the third Qatari-French Strategic Dialogue, held in the French capital, Paris, Qatar News Agency reported.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of the high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution, scheduled to be held this June in New York, and the real opportunity it represents for peace that must be seized to chart a course toward implementing the two-state solution.

The United Nations in New York will host the “Two-State Solution Conference” from 17 to 20 June, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.

A “document” is expected to be issued at the end of the conference, serving as a roadmap for the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the work of eight groups formed, whose mission is to present practical proposals in eight comprehensive chapters covering all aspects of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

READ: Israeli FM slams Macron’s “eagerness” to establish Palestinian territories