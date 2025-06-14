Gaza death toll nears 55,300 as Israel continues brutal war on Palestinians

At least 55,297 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

A statement said 90 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 48 hours, while 605 people were injured, taking the total number of injuries in the Israeli onslaught to 128,426.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, the ministry added.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

READ: UN conference on Israel-Palestine issue suspended amid rising regional tension

​​​​​​​UN agencies have stressed they must be allowed to deliver aid in the Gaza Strip as famine looms and a telecommunications blackout threatens lifesaving operations. ​​​​​​

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

OPINION: Lost impunity: Israel’s waning global support over its genocide in Gaza