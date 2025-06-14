Middle East Monitor
Iran vows to continue strikes until Israel ‘regrets’ its actions

June 14, 2025 at 2:23 pm

Israeli search and rescue team conduct operation amid the rubble of destroyed building after the attacks of Iranian army following the launch of large-scale Israeli strikes against Iran in Rishon LeZion, Israel on June 14, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Iran will continue its military operations until Israel regrets its actions, the spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Shekarchi commented on Israel’s recent attack against Iran and Tehran’s subsequent response.

Referring to a statement made by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei the previous day, Shekarchi said: “We will continue our operations until the criminal Zionist regime feels regret.”

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 others.

According to reports, Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170 others.

The attacks killed Iran’s chief of staff, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), several top commanders, and nine nuclear scientists.

Many countries, including Turkiye, have condemned Israel’s actions.

