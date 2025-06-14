‘Time to stop’: UN chief urges Israel, Iran to de-escalate tension

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged Israel and Iran to de-escalate tension in the region, calling for diplomacy, Anadolu reports.

“Israeli bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites. Iranian missile strikes in Tel Aviv. Enough escalation. Time to stop. Peace and diplomacy must prevail,” Guterres said on X.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing top military commanders and scientists. Iran has responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel.

The UN Security Council convened on Friday to discuss Israel’s strikes on Iran.

