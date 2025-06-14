US senator to introduce bill blocking US military action against Iran without Congressional approval

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Saturday he will introduce a legislation to prohibit the use of federal funds for any US military action against Iran without explicit authorization from the Congress, Anadolu reports.

“The United States must not be drawn into Netanyahu’s illegal war against Iran,” Sanders said on X.

“I will be introducing legislation to prohibit the use of federal funds for any use of military force in or against Iran without specific Congressional authorization, with an exception for self-defense,” he added.

Sanders, who has been a vocal critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military policies in the Gaza Strip, condemned on Friday Netanyahu’s “unilateral” attack on Iran and warned that it could trigger a broader regional war.

The senator’s announcement comes amid growing concern in Washington over potential US involvement in the recent conflict between Israel and Iran.

Israel launched a large-scale airstrike against Iran early Friday, targeting nuclear sites and missile bases, and killing senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Later that evening, Iran retaliated with a series of missile and drone attacks.

Iran says Israel has killed at least 78 people and wounded more than 320 others, as attacks continued on Saturday for a second day.

