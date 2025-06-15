Middle East Monitor
Grand Egyptian Museum delays official opening to late 2025 due to regional unrest

June 15, 2025 at 12:23 pm

A view from the Grand Egyptian Museum, “largest museum exhibiting the artifacts of a single country”, in Giza, Egypt on October 15, 2024. [Mohamed Elshahed - Anadolu Agency]

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) announced yesterday that its official opening, originally scheduled for July 3, has been postponed to the last quarter of 2025 due to recent developments in the region.

According to the statement, the new date for the museum’s grand opening will be determined and announced at a later date, following coordination with all relevant authorities. The aim, it noted, is to ensure the event reflects Egypt’s cultural and touristic significance on the global stage.

“This decision also stems from Egypt’s national responsibility and its commitment to presenting a truly exceptional global event in an atmosphere worthy of the grandeur of Egyptian civilization and its unique heritage, and in a way that ensures broad international participation aligned with the significance of the occasion,” stated the GEM in a Facebook post yesterday.

