Iran arrests 2 people for spying for Israel’s Mossad

Iran arrested on Sunday two people on suspicion of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, local media said, Anadolu reports.

The state news agency IRNA, citing police, said the pair were arrested in a house in Savojbolagh County in the northern Alborz province.

The broadcaster said the two suspects used their hideout to produce bombs, explosive materials, booby traps, and electronic equipment.

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, on Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

Israeli authorities said that at least 13 people were killed and more than 370 others injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that 78 people were killed on the first day of the Israeli assault, and scores, including children, were killed on the second.