Iran must never possess nuclear weapons: German Chancellor Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday that Iran must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons, as he spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said of Oman over the phone, his office said, Anadolu reports.

Merz and Sultan Haitham agreed that the immediate priority is to prevent the escalation of conflict between Israel and Iran.

The two leaders reiterated their readiness to support diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the hostilities.

Merz also expressed gratitude for Oman’s mediation efforts over Iran’s nuclear program.

The sixth round of US-Iran nuclear talks, scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, was called off after Israel’s attack on Iran.

Since early Friday, Israel has launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities and killing senior military figures and leading scientists. Oil and gas infrastructure was also targeted.

Iran responded with missiles targeting several areas across Israel.