Iranian missiles damage oil refinery in northern Israel

Israel reported damage on Sunday to an oil refinery in the northern city of Haifa after Iranian missile attacks, Anadolu reports.

Iranian missiles hit the Bazan oil refinery complex in Haifa overnight, causing damage to pipelines and transmission lines, Bazan Group, which operates the complex, said in a statement cited by the Times of Israel news portal.

The company said that oil refining activities continued, while other facilities halted operations.

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, on Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

Israeli authorities said that at least 10 people were killed and 200 others injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.