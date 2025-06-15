The Global March to Gaza, Indonesia, and Egypt

This week, ten Indonesian citizens — among them celebrities like Wanda Hamidah, Zaskia Adya Mecca, and Ratna Galih — landed in Cairo, not for a political summit, but to join the Global March to Gaza. They came bearing no weapons, no agendas, only the unyielding conviction that humanity must speak where power has fallen silent. They came to walk.

Instead, they were watched. Monitored. Effectively detained. According to a statement posted by Abdul Somad — a widely respected Islamic preacher in Indonesia — these citizens have been placed under tight surveillance by Egyptian authorities and are unable to proceed to Rafah. Somad wrote on Instagram that their phones are monitored, their movements shadowed by police escorts, and their social media use could put them at risk of arrest.

These actions raise a chilling question — one that must be answered by both the Indonesian and Egyptian governments: why are peaceful humanitarian efforts being treated like criminal conspiracies?

The Global March to Gaza is not a political stunt. It is the latest chapter in a rising global outcry against the suffering in Palestine — a moral wave first stirred by the Madleen, a humanitarian ship that was blocked from reaching Gaza. When the ship was turned away by military force, its impact rippled across continents. From sea to desert, from ship to sandal, the world’s conscience now marches forward.

In the blazing heat of the Sinai, thousands are now walking toward Rafah — the last passage into besieged Gaza. They are not diplomats. They do not carry government mandates. They are nurses, retirees, students, and activists. They come not to protest a nation, but to protect a people.

Yet their steps are met not with open arms, but locked gates. Egypt has responded to the march with detentions, deportations, and in some cases, violence. Viral videos show activists — including Americans and Europeans — being harassed near Ismailia. An American woman was reportedly beaten and had her hijab ripped off. Irish parliamentarian Paul Murphy was detained and deported.

And Indonesia’s citizens — who have come to walk, not to wage war — are now stuck in limbo.

What makes this turn of events particularly disheartening is that just two months ago, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo to elevate the relationship between their nations to a strategic partnership. Palestine was central to their discussion. Both leaders publicly affirmed their shared commitment to support the Palestinian people and denounced Israeli aggression.

President Prabowo — leading a country whose constitution explicitly binds it to the fight against colonialism — made it clear that Indonesia sees the suffering of Palestinians as a global injustice. Al-Sisi, whose nation borders Gaza and has long served as mediator, underscored the need to halt the destruction and begin humanitarian recovery.

But if these two nations are so aligned in their support for Palestine, then why now are peaceful Indonesian citizens being surveilled, delayed, and blocked from expressing that very solidarity?

This is the question the Indonesian and Egyptian governments must answer — not just to the activists, but to their own people. Has diplomacy become so hollow that public support for Gaza is allowed only when convenient? Has humanitarianism been reduced to political theater?

Indonesia, in particular, must act. Its citizens are being obstructed for embodying values the nation claims to hold dear. It must demand their release and full freedom of movement. It must summon the Egyptian ambassador in Jakarta to account for these unjust actions. And it must raise this issue in international forums, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to call out all forms of obstruction — from Israel’s bombs to Egypt’s bureaucracy.

Rafah is more than a crossing — it is the fault line between moral paralysis and global awakening. The more it is locked, the louder the heartbeat of conscience becomes. The Global March is not simply a protest. It is a declaration that humanity will not look away.

From the Madleen at sea to the marchers on land, the message is the same: no power can suppress a movement carried by conviction. And no silence can erase the pain of Gaza.

Indonesia’s citizens are walking not just toward Gaza — but toward the soul of the nation’s foreign policy.

It is time their government walks with them.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.