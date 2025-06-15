Trump says Israel and Iran will have peace ‘soon’

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Israel and Iran will have peace “soon” and that many meetings are taking place to achieve this, Anadolu reports.

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal,” Trump said on Truth Social.

His remarks came as Israel and Iran exchanged new rounds of attacks on Sunday. The conflict began early Friday when Israel attacked Iranian military and nuclear facilities, and killed many of its top commanders and scientists.

“We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place,” Trump said.

He claimed he “never get credit for anything,” saying “that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”

