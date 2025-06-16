Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Iran lawmakers call on government to withdrawal from NPT

June 16, 2025 at 11:22 am

Demonstrators rally at Daley Plaza on June 13, 2025, in Chicago, protesting Israel's attack on Iran during an emergency gathering. [Jacek Boczarski - Anadolu Agency]

Demonstrators rally at Daley Plaza on June 13, 2025, in Chicago, protesting Israel’s attack on Iran during an emergency gathering. [Jacek Boczarski – Anadolu Agency]

Ebrahim Rezai, the spokesperson of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Iran, called on the republic’s government to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

“Now is the time to withdraw from the NPT,” the Iranian Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

“This agreement was supposed to ensure our security, and not become the reason for its absence,” Rezai added.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a press conference that Israel had crossed international red lines by attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, stressing his country’s legitimate right to respond in accordance with international law.

The Iranian top diplomat warned of any military escalation in the Gulf region that could ignite the region and the world.

He explained that so far, Tehran has focused its attacks within Israel, and will not expand the war unless it has so.

Araghchi added that his country believes the United States is a partner in the Israeli attacks and therefore it should shoulder responsibility.

Diplomacy as deception: The West’s war on Iran was pre-planned

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending