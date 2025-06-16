Iran lawmakers call on government to withdrawal from NPT

Ebrahim Rezai, the spokesperson of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Iran, called on the republic’s government to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

“Now is the time to withdraw from the NPT,” the Iranian Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

“This agreement was supposed to ensure our security, and not become the reason for its absence,” Rezai added.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a press conference that Israel had crossed international red lines by attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, stressing his country’s legitimate right to respond in accordance with international law.

The Iranian top diplomat warned of any military escalation in the Gulf region that could ignite the region and the world.

He explained that so far, Tehran has focused its attacks within Israel, and will not expand the war unless it has so.

Araghchi added that his country believes the United States is a partner in the Israeli attacks and therefore it should shoulder responsibility.