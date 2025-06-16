Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah warns US against intervening in Israel-Iran war

The Iraqi armed group Kataib Hezbollah warned on Sunday it would resume attacks on U.S. troops in the region if the United States intervenes in the conflict between Israel and Iran, Reuters reported.

“We are closely monitoring the movements of the American enemy’s army in the region,” Kataib Hezbollah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi said in a statement. “If America intervenes in the war, we will act directly against its interests and bases spread across the region without hesitation.”

Founded in the aftermath of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah is one of the elite Iraqi armed factions closest to Iran. The group has claimed responsibility for dozens of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. forces in both Iraq and Syria.

Early last year, Kataib Hezbollah announced the suspension of all its military operations against U.S. troops in the region in response to efforts by the Iraqi government.

Kataib Hezbollah is part of a coalition of Iran-aligned groups known collectively as the “Axis of Resistance” — an umbrella of armed factions that have claimed more than 150 attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza about 20 months ago.

Iraq, a rare ally of both Washington and Tehran, is striving to avoid upsetting its fragile stability while focusing on rebuilding after years of conflict.

On Sunday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told a press conference that Iran will not agree to any agreement that deprives it of its nuclear rights.”

He emphasised that the United States is a partner in the Israeli attacks against his country and must bear responsibility for them.

“We have held five indirect rounds of negotiations with the United States, and we were scheduled to present our proposal in the sixth round. From our perspective, America is a partner in the Israeli attacks and must accept this responsibility” he said.

The Iranian top diplomat said Tehran has evidence confirming the American bases’ support for the Israeli attacks on Iran.

Israel launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities early Friday, killing senior military figures and scientists.

The ongoing attacks has continued and resulted in the deaths of at least 78 people with 320 others injured, according to figures earlier announced by Iran’s UN envoy.