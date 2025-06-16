Middle East Monitor
Israel strikes Iranian state TV building

June 16, 2025 at 8:27 pm

Smoke rises from the area where Israeli forces struck the Iranian state television building in Tehran, Iran on June 16, 2025. [Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli military targeted Iran’s state television building during a live broadcast on Monday, according to Iranian media reports, Anadolu reports.

The official news agency IRNA said that the Israeli army attacked Iran’s national TV while it was broadcasting live.

The strikes caused the broadcast to be cut off, it added.

Iranian state television resumed broadcasting after a brief interruption, airing from different studios following Israeli airstrikes, according to Iranian media.

Several outlets published videos of the aftermaths of the strikes.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iran’s state television and radio were “about to disappear.”

Several staff members have been injured, according to the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

