Egypt warns of regional instability amid Israeli-Iranian escalation 

Egypt Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty warned Monday of the repercussions of the ongoing military confrontation between Israel and Iran, saying they threaten regional security and stability.

This came in a phone call with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Mustafa.

During the call, Abdel Aty said his country is conducting intensive contacts with regional and international parties to limit the military escalation and contain the situation, with a focus on political and diplomatic solutions to prevent the crisis from further escalation.

The two ministers have also reviewed the latest developments in Egypt’s intensive efforts to resume the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, in cooperation with Qatar and the United States.

He stressed Egypt’s categorical rejection of the Israeli policy of starvation and collective punishment perpetrated against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, describing it as “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law”.

Abdel Aty highlighted the importance of adhering to preserving the Palestinians’ inalienable rights, condemning the Israeli military operations and the continued violations and incursions by Israeli settlers into the occupied West Bank.

Abdel Aty has also reiterated the importance of finding a political horizon for the Palestinian issue that results in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination based on the two-state solution.

Israel launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities on Friday, killing senior military figures and scientists.