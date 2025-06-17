Israel has barred its citizens from leaving the country

Israel has barred its citizens from flying out of the country, citing security concerns following its escalation of hostilities with Iran. According to Haaretz, the government instructed domestic airlines not to permit Israeli nationals to board outbound flights, as fears mount over potential Iranian retaliatory strikes on Israeli airports.

Ben-Gurion Airport, Israel’s primary international gateway, has been shut “until further notice.” The decision reportedly stems from concerns among security officials over the risk of overcrowding and the possibility of mass casualties should Iran retaliate by targeting airports.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced the measure, stating: “We will not approve Israelis’ departures abroad at this stage.” She clarified that only non-Israeli nationals—such as diplomats and tourists—are currently permitted to leave the country.

Regev also confirmed that the government is preparing an operation to repatriate over 100,000 Israeli citizens currently stranded abroad, pledging that the process would be conducted “in a phased and planned manner”.

However, the policy has sparked a backlash. Benny Gantz, head of the Israeli National Unity party and a member of the war cabinet, condemned Regev’s remarks, writing on X: “An elderly woman awaiting surgery; a young widow who left her child in Israel to grieve alone—these are just two of thousands who need to come home. Your job, Minister, is not to judge but to ensure their safe return.”

The travel restrictions follow Israel’s unprecedented attack on Iran’s Mashhad airport. While Iran has yet to retaliate against Israeli aviation infrastructure, the Israeli strike has increased fears that airports may now be viewed as legitimate targets.